Dr. Christopher Barnes named New Hanover County Schools superintendent

This means the district is stopping the search process for its next leader. If he accepts, Barnes will now be the permanent superintendent.

The session began with Vice Chair Josie Barnhart motioning to allow a closed session to name him as superintendent. The members discussed the personnel issue behind closed doors for over an hour — then emerged to take the vote. All seven members of the board, five Republicans and two Democrats, voted yes.

Since taking the reins as interim in July after the board fired former superintendent Dr. Charles Foust, Barnes has received bipartisan praise, with some members saying he has engaged the community throughout the budget process and made inroads in repairing the district’s work climate.

Some members have also said they’ve appreciated Barnes’ communication style and are better informed on the district's inner workings.

Board Chair Melissa said in a statement released by the district, "We believe Dr. Barnes has shown the leadership qualities and strategic vision necessary to guide our district forward. His work as Interim Superintendent has been exceptional, and we are excited about the possibilities for the future under his continued leadership.”

Barnes said of his selection, "I am deeply honored by the Board’s decision and the trust they’ve placed in me. [NHCS] is an incredible district with talented educators, dedicated staff, and amazing students. I look forward to working together to ensure every student receives a high-quality education and opportunities to succeed.”

