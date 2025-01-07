Ask a Journalist: Why is there no MLK parade in Wilmington this year?

Shortly before New Year’s Eve, the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee of Southeastern North Carolina announced its lineup of events for this year — with one conspicuous absence: the committee’s lineup did not include a parade.

Asked about the decision, committee chairman Hollis Briggs issued a statement.

"Last year, we spoke with local officials including the [Wilmington Police Department], and made the decision that the parade's taking place on inauguration day would be a conflict, and potentially a security concern for law enforcement. This year, in lieu of a parade, we have put together programming for an indoor event at the Convention Center, and are looking forward to celebrating Dr. King's legacy with the community. We plan to resume parade activities as normal next year,” Briggs wrote in an email.

Briggs did not address specific questions, like what security concerns he was referencing, or whether the committee had considered alternate dates for a parade.

A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department said they were not aware of any specific threats. However, they noted that WPD is providing assistance to the Washington, D.C. metro police during the inauguration on January 20, as they have done for the last several inaugurations. With fewer officers on hand, providing increased security for any event — including the MLK parade — could be challenging, the spokesperson said.

In 2021, the MLK parade was cancelled due to Covid, but it was held in 2017, when President Donald Trump was inaugurated for his first term. WPD said it's likely they were more well-staffed at that time, so it wasn't as much of an issue.

The MLK Committee announced there will be several public events this year.

The main event, on January 20, will feature the theme “Back to Basics,” reflecting a “renewed focus on community, leadership, and the core principles that Dr. King championed throughout his life,” with a keynote speech from Brigadier General James R. Gorham, according to organizers. Co-sponsored by Coast 97.3 FM, it will include live performances, vendors, short films, and more. It will be held at the Wilmington Convention Center. The free event is open to the public, doors open at 11 a.m.

Other scheduled events include:

● Thursday, January 16: The YWCA Lower Cape Fear will host a fireside chat titled “Mission Possible: We Still Rise”. This discussion will focus on resilience and empowerment in politics, women’s health, and economic advancement. The conversation will take place at the Harrelson Center, 20 North 4th Street at 6 p.m. More information can be found here.

● Saturday, January 18: The City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation will host their annual MLK, Jr. Family Fun Day at Maides Park, 1101 Manly Ave. Event from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

● I Have A Dream Dance Production, presented by the Dance Theatre of DREAMS at the Church of the Servant sanctuary labyrinth on January 18, 7:00 p.m. at 4925 Oriole Drive. Suggested donation: $15.

● Sunday, January 19, 2025: MLK, Jr. Day Interfaith Service, sponsored by Faith Leaders United of Wilmington at St. Luke AME Zion Church, 709 Church Street at 4 p.m.