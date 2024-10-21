North Carolina Election Special Part 2: The North Carolina Electorate; A Purple Anatomy; Some Salient Issues

This is part two of a two-part North Carolina Election Special, a statewide collaboration between NC public radio stations.

For a better understanding of just who makes up North Carolina's registered voters, Emma Marshall of NC Demography and Jason deBruyn (WUNC) offer analysis and insights of state's large — nearly 8 million people — electorate.

It has been called the swingiest of swing, the bluest red state, and a "must-win." A longtime North Carolina political observer details the state's history, and current middle-of-the-road status.

In this personality dominant moment of American politics, a range of issues still hold the potential to impact election results this November. We'll hear about the poor turnout in Mecklenburg county, check in on the never-ending issue of redistricting, and discuss the ramifications of school vouchers.

