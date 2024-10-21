© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
North Carolina Election Special Part 2: The North Carolina Electorate; A Purple Anatomy; Some Salient Issues

WHQR
Published October 21, 2024 at 12:16 PM EDT

Part Two of a North Carolina Election Special, featuring journalists from WHQR and member stations around the state: North Carolina is a purple, battleground, ticket-splitting haven of fascinating political dynamics. With the election mere weeks away, public radio reporters from across the Old North State are collaborating on a two-hour special. We’ll focus on issues that may influence turnout, a transforming electorate, fallout from the scandal involving the Lieutenant Governor, and the prospects for one of the most important factors hanging in the balance this November: A veto-proof majority at the state legislature.

This is part two of a two-part North Carolina Election Special, a statewide collaboration between NC public radio stations.

For a better understanding of just who makes up North Carolina's registered voters, Emma Marshall of NC Demography and Jason deBruyn (WUNC) offer analysis and insights of state's large — nearly 8 million people — electorate.

It has been called the swingiest of swing, the bluest red state, and a "must-win." A longtime North Carolina political observer details the state's history, and current middle-of-the-road status.

In this personality dominant moment of American politics, a range of issues still hold the potential to impact election results this November. We'll hear about the poor turnout in Mecklenburg county, check in on the never-ending issue of redistricting, and discuss the ramifications of school vouchers.

Guests

  • Emma Marshall, research analyst at NC Demography
  • Jason deBruyn, Supervising Editor for Digital News WUNC
  • Chris Cooper, Political Science Professor at Western Carolina University, Author of "Anatomy of a Purple State: A North Carolina Politics Primer"
  • Steve Harrison, politics reporter WFAE
  • Paul Garber, reporter WFDD
  • Liz Schlemmer, education reporter WUNC
