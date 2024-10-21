North Carolina Election Special Part 2: The North Carolina Electorate; A Purple Anatomy; Some Salient Issues
Part Two of a North Carolina Election Special, featuring journalists from WHQR and member stations around the state: North Carolina is a purple, battleground, ticket-splitting haven of fascinating political dynamics. With the election mere weeks away, public radio reporters from across the Old North State are collaborating on a two-hour special. We’ll focus on issues that may influence turnout, a transforming electorate, fallout from the scandal involving the Lieutenant Governor, and the prospects for one of the most important factors hanging in the balance this November: A veto-proof majority at the state legislature.
This is part two of a two-part North Carolina Election Special, a statewide collaboration between NC public radio stations.
For a better understanding of just who makes up North Carolina's registered voters, Emma Marshall of NC Demography and Jason deBruyn (WUNC) offer analysis and insights of state's large — nearly 8 million people — electorate.
It has been called the swingiest of swing, the bluest red state, and a "must-win." A longtime North Carolina political observer details the state's history, and current middle-of-the-road status.
In this personality dominant moment of American politics, a range of issues still hold the potential to impact election results this November. We'll hear about the poor turnout in Mecklenburg county, check in on the never-ending issue of redistricting, and discuss the ramifications of school vouchers.
Guests
- Emma Marshall, research analyst at NC Demography
- Jason deBruyn, Supervising Editor for Digital News WUNC
- Chris Cooper, Political Science Professor at Western Carolina University, Author of "Anatomy of a Purple State: A North Carolina Politics Primer"
- Steve Harrison, politics reporter WFAE
- Paul Garber, reporter WFDD
- Liz Schlemmer, education reporter WUNC