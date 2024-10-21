North Carolina Election Special Part 1: The view from WNC; a legislative battleground; prospects for a legislative super majority
Part One of a North Carolina Election Special, featuring journalists from WHQR and member stations around the state: North Carolina is a purple, battleground, ticket-splitting haven of fascinating political dynamics. With the election mere weeks away, public radio reporters from across the Old North State are collaborating on a two-hour special. We’ll focus on issues that may influence turnout, a transforming electorate, fallout from the scandal involving the Lieutenant Governor, and the prospects for one of the most important factors hanging in the balance this November: A veto-proof majority at the state legislature.
This is part one of a two-part North Carolina Election Special, a statewide collaboration between NC public radio stations.
This hour, a framework of the November election in North Carolina. With early voting underway, host Jeff Tiberii speaks with reporters about key issues from the mountains to the coast.
We discuss the political ramifications following the destruction of Helene in Western North Carolina.
Republicans are seeking to hold legislative veto-proof majorities at the NC General Assembly. We synthesize the battleground, strategy, and stakes.
Public radio reporters from Asheville, Charlotte, Wilmington and Winston-Salem share the issues, candidates, questions, and concerns they have as we barrel toward the November 5th election.
Guests
- Lilly Knoepp, senior regional reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR)
- Steve Harrison, political reporter, WFAE in Charlotte
- Paul Garber, reporter, WFDD in Winston-Salem
- Rachel Keith, reporter, WHQR in Wilmington
- Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC