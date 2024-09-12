Law enforcement responds to a large fight on New Hanover High School's campus

*Editor's Note: This developing story will be updated when more information is received.

A district spokesperson said, “A disturbance on campus caused administrators to put the school into ‘secure’ status, which is different than a lockdown. ‘Secure’ status means the exterior doors are locked to visitors, but inside instruction continue[d] as scheduled.” This ‘secure’ status was lifted at 10:25 a.m.

Lieutenant Jerry Brewer, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, said that a fight between three and four students ballooned into a much larger one. He couldn’t give a specific number but said that charges are likely forthcoming from his office. To his knowledge, no weapons were involved.

Deputies are currently reviewing body camera footage to determine those charges. He also said one teacher was trying to break up the fight.

Brewer said it’s likely the fight was gang-related, and to his knowledge, parents of the students involved were called to pick them up.

WHQR has contacted the district to comment on the latest details but has not heard back. The district did say earlier in the afternoon that NHHS principal Philip Sutton is working on communicating with the high school community about what took place on campus.

HQR didn't receive this information, but a parent forwarded the email from Sutton, sent at 12:53 p.m. It read:

"Today New Hanover High School was placed in a Secure protocol at approximately 8:25 am due to a series of unsafe events that involved students on the campus. [...] The Secure status lasted until approximately 10:30 am so that school officials and law enforcement could identify all students involved and maintain a safe environment. All school operations have now returned to normal. We appreciate the swift response from law enforcement and school staff in order to maintain our safe teaching and learning environment. Thank you for your continued support and please reach out to the school with any questions or concerns. Have a great afternoon Wildcats!"

