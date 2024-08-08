NWS Wilmington says expect major flooding for Lumber, Little Pee Dee, and Black Rivers

Major flooding will occur at the Lumber River at Lumberton, Little Pee Dee at Galivants Ferry, and the Black River at Tomahawk (in Bladen County). Moderate flooding is expected to come to the Northeast Cape Fear River near Burgaw and parts of the Cape Fear at William O. Huske Lock and Dam, Elizabethtown, and Lock and Dam 1 (northwest of Riegelwood).

NWSW meteorologists say people living along rivers and creeks should prepare for flooding.

The Cape Fear River at Lock 1 will have flooding similar to Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Highway 11 between the river and Natmore Road near Kelly will be flooded. This section of the river is expected to reach its peak by close to 28 feet by Tuesday, August 13.

The northeast part of the Cape Fear River near Burgaw is expected to reach major flood status of close to 16 feet on Monday, August 12.

White Stocking Road is closed, and floodwaters will begin entering homes in this area. Stag Park Road has water that is two feet deep and has become impassable. Other neighborhoods affected by the water are in the River Bend subdivision and on Croomsbridge Road. Approaching the bridge at Lanes Ferry on Highway 210 may be flooded.

The Black River near Tomahawk will likely reach major flooding status late Friday evening, with a peak of 24 feet. The Clear Run community near the NC-411 bridge will be impacted. Officials say NC-411 will be closed west of the bridge.

The Lumber River at Lumberton will reach close to 19 feet late Thursday evening, inundating or isolating over 50 houses near it. Officials say several roads will be closed in the Pines and Cox Pond areas. Carthage Road may be covered entirely with water.

The Little Pee Dee near Galivants Ferry will reach close to 13 feet on Tuesday, August 13. Officials say 30-40 homes in the Fork Retch community near Nichols will be affected. Timber and farmland along the river will experience extensive flooding, and operations at industrial plants along the river will also be affected.

Find the full river briefing below.