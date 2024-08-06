Tuesday update: National Weather Service says Debby likely to cause life-threatening flooding

Debby is likely to make landfall on Thursday, and its slow progression north could result in catastrophic rain, causing the risk of life-threatening flooding. Rainfall amounts are expected to be 10 to 15 inches, with some areas receiving up to 20 inches.

Tropical-storm-force winds are also possible. Officials expect them to arrive starting Wednesday afternoon and last through Friday morning.

Storm surges for Pender and New Hanover counties are between 1-3 feet. Brunswick could see between 2-4 feet. Those surges will begin on Wednesday and will last into Friday morning.

The threat of tornadoes is also possible; these will generally come east of I-95 on Thursday.

Officials say it’s important for the public to remember not to drive across any flooded areas, as the vehicle may get swept off the roadway. Remember the adage, “Turn around, don’t drown.”

The next NWSW briefing will come at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.