Thursday's Presidential Debate: NPR live blog, CNN live stream

The debate will be broadcast live on WHQR 91.3 FM starting at 9 p.m. The debate is expected to last 90 minutes with two breaks followed by analysis.

NPR's debate coverage will be hosted by Steve Inskeep. Also joining coverage: NPR Senior Political Correspondent and Editor Domenico Montanaro, Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsley, White House Correspondents Franco Ordonez and Deepa Shivaram, Immigration Correspondent Sergio Martinez Beltran, as well as Correspondent Elissa Nadworny, who covers abortion and reproductive rights.

You can find NPR's live blog of analysis during the event here(page goes live after 5 p.m. EST).

