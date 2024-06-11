New Hanover Community Endowment announces public meeting to discuss its affordable housing strategy

The New Hanover Community Endowment is holding a public meeting at the end of this month to discuss its recently released affordable housing strategy.

The strategy, first hinted at late last year, and formally announced two weeks ago, addresses the fact that over a third of New Hanover County residents are housing burdened. That means they’re spending over 30% of their income on rent.

The Endowment’s strategy dedicates nearly $20 million over the next several years — although details on which organizations will receive that funding haven’t been released yet.

That information is likely to be on the agenda during the Endowment’s public meeting, where the Endowment says it will "share our affordable housing strategy" and "showcase the work of our partners." The Endowment says it will also take questions from the public.

The public meeting is scheduled for of Wednesday, June 26. The event will be held at GLOW Academy and will be streamed online.