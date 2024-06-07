City of Wilmington will begin Market Street corridor tree removal on Monday, June 10

Market Street’s canopy is about to drastically change, to the chagrin of some local residents.

The large Laurel oaks that line Market Street were all planted around the same time, over 50 years ago. That’s why all 18 need to come out simultaneously as well.

The project was not sudden, it’s been in the works for almost a year.

City planners note that the removal project is not ideal. But according to city arborist Aaron Reese, public safety from falling branches, and even entire trees, is the main concern.

“Last year, the trees were identified as needing to be removed due to risk to the public," he said.

The tree pictured is the largest of the laurels set to be removed. The branches on this particular tree have already fallen onto Market Street. The fungus and rot is also located at the base of this tree which causes concern about the whole tree falling.

The project will cause total road closures on Market Street between 17th and 21st with a soft closure out to 23rd with access for businesses and residents in that area. Later in the project, there will be total closures between 12th and 16th streets.

The closure on Monday, June 10 will start at 9 a.m. and go until around 5:30 p.m. On subsequent days, closures will start at 7 a.m. and go until around 5:30 p.m. Detour routes will be marked.

Dan Camacho, the Executive Director for the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees, said the group is always skeptical of tree removal, but that they support this particular project. He noted the trees have had to endure harsh conditions.

“They're planted in the right of ways, which is that, you know, thin strip of grass or earth that's in between the streets and the roads. That means there's a lot of impervious surface around them. That means that the roots don't get a lot of water," he said.

The replacement of these trees will be one-to-one, and will take place this winter. The city will be planting Live Oaks, which are hardier; in particular, they're more resistant to the type of fungus that has damaged the existing Laurel Oaks.

