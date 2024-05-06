Registration open for new NHC alerting system

With the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season starting June 1, officials with New Hanover County Emergency Management are encouraging all residents to register for a new emergency alert system.

Residents can sign up to receive timely and critical alerts by texting READYNHC to 24639. This service will provide subscribers with critical information on their mobile devices, including updates on severe weather, hazardous conditions, and other safety alerts that could impact the area.

Emergency Management Assistant Director Anna McRay said enrolling in this alert service is essential.

“So that's why it's so important that people make sure that they go into their phone settings, turn on those weather alerts, because that's what's really going to make a difference when we have that really severe weather, especially at night when people are sleeping,” McRay said.

Spanish language alerts are also available by texting LISTONHC to 24639. The rollout is part of National Hurricane Preparedness Week from May 5-11.

If residents have a disability that would make it difficult to evacuate, they are encouraged to to sign up for the Access and Functional Needs Registry. Learn more about this resource and how to enroll here.

For more information on Emergency Preparedness, visit ReadyNHC.com.

