Second Republican primary to be held for Lieutenant Governor and State Auditor

To help decide which candidate moves forward to the 2024 general election, the following individuals will be eligible to take part in the second primary: registered Republican voters, registered Unaffiliated voters who chose to participate in the Republican primary during the March 5 statewide primary election, or those registered Unaffiliated voters who chose not to vote in the statewide primary.

Those who are registered with the Democratic, Green, Libertarian, or No Labels parties are not eligible to participate, nor are Unaffiliated voters who chose to participate in the Democratic primary during the March 5 statewide primary.

Early voting will take place in the Paynter Room at the Northeast Public Library Branch (1241 Military Cutoff Rd). Eligible voters can stop by Monday-Friday from April 25-May 11 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to cast their ballots. Additionally, early voting will also be available in the Paynter Room on Saturday, May 11 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Same-day registration will not be permitted during the second primary. Absentee-by-mail ballots are also available for eligible voters who request them by 5 p.m. on May 7. These ballots must be returned to the Board of Elections office by 7:30 p.m. on May 14.

On Tuesday, May 14, all precincts throughout New Hanover County will be open for eligible voters to cast their ballots in these two races, aside from Precinct M06, which has been temporarily transferred to Precinct M04 (United Advent Christian Church, 4912 S. College Road). Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

To learn more about polling locations and this second primary, visit NHCVote.com.