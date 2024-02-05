New Hanover County commissioners divided on Scalise's resolutions

Scalise’s rationale behind waiving fees at the county-owned parking deck was to support local businesses and attract visitors to downtown during the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge preservation work. Staff reported the cost would "not be material" to the county budget, about $70,000.

The motion failed to receive a second.

Related: Commissioner Dane Scalise asked county leaders to oppose a 'newcomer' school. Here's a little context

The potential closing of the career readiness program at Mosley was a hot-button issue for the community. However, the school board voted to keep the program open for another year.

Scalise and other GOP members have described newcomer schools as “refugee facilities”, which would be supported by resident taxpayer dollars.

Commissioner Rob Zapple pushed back on this description, noting that he’d spoken to staff in other parts of the state who work with newcomer schools, and said that was a mischaracterization. Chairman Bill Rivenbark chimed in that regardless of what the school actually is, taxes will need to be raised.

Commissioner Jonathan Barfield mentioned that in his many years, he’d seen no direct correlation between adding new school programs and forcing taxes to go up, and chose to abstain from the vote.

Ultimately, the resolution passed with Zapple dissenting.

[Disclosure notice: Zapple is a member of WHQR's Board of Directors, which has no role in editorial decisions.]