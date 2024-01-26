WPD: Suspect in South College Road shooting taken into custody

The Wilmington Police Department announced Friday morning that they had taken a suspect into custody following an alleged shooting.

A spokesperson for the WPD addressed the incident in a press release. He alleged that on Friday morning, several squad cars approached an unnamed man standing on a traffic median on South College Road.

According to the WPD, this man has been "known to display a weapon at officers in the past." After running away from the officers across the street, he allegedly pointed a gun at the police and exchanged fire with them.

The police say no one was injured. Police officers took him into custody shortly afterward.