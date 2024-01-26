© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WPD: Suspect in South College Road shooting taken into custody

WHQR | By WHQR Staff
Published January 26, 2024 at 2:06 PM EST
The Wilmington Police Department headquarters on Bess Street.
Benjamin Schachtman
/
WHQR
The Wilmington Police Department headquarters on Bess Street.

A WPD spokesperson stated that there were no casualties during Friday morning's shooting.

The Wilmington Police Department announced Friday morning that they had taken a suspect into custody following an alleged shooting.

A spokesperson for the WPD addressed the incident in a press release. He alleged that on Friday morning, several squad cars approached an unnamed man standing on a traffic median on South College Road.

According to the WPD, this man has been "known to display a weapon at officers in the past." After running away from the officers across the street, he allegedly pointed a gun at the police and exchanged fire with them.

The police say no one was injured. Police officers took him into custody shortly afterward.
