Half days, remote operation for SENC schools due to severe weather forecast

According to the National Weather Service, a storm system is expected to bring strong winds up to 55 mph, severe thunderstorms, and possible tornadoes, as well as potential flash flooding from heavy rain. Impacts are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Brunswick County Schools will operate on a half-day schedule: high schools will release at 11:45 a.m., middle schools at noon, and elementary schools at 12:45 pm. All afterschool programs are canceled.

The Brunswick County Board of Education meeting is still slated to take place at 6 p.m.

For New Hanover County Schools, elementary students will be released at noon, and middle and high school students will be released at 1 p.m. NHCS Pre-K centers (Dorothy K. Johnson, Mary Washington Howe, and College Road Early Childhood Center) will be closed Tuesday. Afterschool activities and athletic events are being rescheduled.

It’s not yet known if the New Hanover County Board of Education meeting slated for Tuesday evening will be rescheduled.

Pender County Schools students will all be released between 11:20 a.m and 12:35 p.m. You can find the detailed schedule here. All afterschool activities are canceled; the planned Board of Education meeting is being rescheduled to January 23.

According to Columbus County Schools, all classes will "move to remote instruction. Students will receive instructions in Google Classroom. Teachers will be available during the school day to assist students via email and Remind.”

All schedule changes are subject to the latest weather forecasts; schools around the region currently plan to return to normal operations on Wednesday.

