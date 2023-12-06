DEQ mandates Chemours to perform additional PFAS well testing, 14,000 more residents qualify

At the direction of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Chemours is expanding sampling for PFAS contamination in private drinking water wells in New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus, and Pender counties. More than 14,100 additional residences may now qualify for sampling.

According to a DEQ press release, this expansion comes after DEQ staff completed an extensive review of results to date, floodplain mapping, andChemours’ 2022 updated interim sampling and drinking water plan.

The expanded sampling footprint in the four-county region now includes floodplains and expands the radius around tested wells that qualify for free testing.

The new map also includes an updated public water supply layer with accurate information for all counties. Wells within a quarter mile of public water lines are eligible for sampling.

Residents interested in having their wells samples should call Chemours at (910) 678-1100 or complete Chemours' online form. If prompted to leave a message, residents should leave their full contact information and address to ensure their call is recorded.

The return call may come from Parsons Environmental, the authorized third-party contractor conducting the well sampling for Chemours. The private well must be the primary source of drinking water for the residence to qualify for testing.

Residents who have previously requested sampling and are newly eligible will be contacted soon to arrange sampling.

Additional information about well sampling for residents in the four-county area is available online.

As WHQR previously reported, those who go through with well testing and test for high levels of PFAS will get replacement drinking water, and may qualify for free installation of a powerful water filter.