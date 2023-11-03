The Dive: A land war in Brunswick, plus, a story at the edge of a new desert

A deal with Brunswick Regional Water & Sewer H2GO helped fuel Leland’s latest annexation spree—the fifth-most adopted across the state’s 550-plus municipalities over the past two years.

Last year alone, Leland expanded its limits by 27 percent by adding about 3,740 acres.

But all of that land-gobbling came to a stop this summer when the area’s most powerful state lawmaker, Sen. Bill Rabon, championed legislation banning Leland from annexing any more land.

Read Johanna Still's report — A Land War In Brunswick.

Plus, some reflections on the reporting WHQR's Nikolai Mather has been doing on Holly Plaza, an Onslow County public housing complex where almost 100 tenants have been displaced by mold. The story, at the edge of our reporting reach, begs the question — how would things have gone if there hadn't been a journalist on the scene?

Benjamin Schachtman: All right, Johanna Still, thank you so much for being here.

Johanna Still: Thank you, Ben.

BS: Okay, in this week's edition of The Dive you wrote about the land war in Brunswick County, what's going on here?

JS: So without going into an hour-long podcast about what's happening: there's basically a utility stalemate. And so what that means is that there are certain properties that aren't able to access water and sewer. And that's onset from a new state law that was passed this summer that banned Leland from annexing and so maybe you would be wondering, ‘what does annexation have anything to do with accessing water and sewer?’

Well, Leland and a Sanitary District in the area in 2021, penned a partnership agreement that essentially allowed Leland and the utility to, you know, combine forces and properties outside of town limits could access utilities by joining the town. And so that arrangement is not very popular with lawmakers in North Carolina. About a decade ago, we outlawed involuntary annexation, which is annexing properties that don't want to be annexed. And so there's a group of people who believe that this arrangement is violating state law, they see it as illegal, they see it as forced annexation. And so partly because of that arrangement, Leland got its annexation power taken away altogether.

BS: And this is a story you've been covering in various ways for a long, long time. But the upshot of it right now is that there are some developments on the table that are now kind of in a weird situation, because they want to access water and sewer. But in order to get it, they would need to join the town of Leland, but Leland can't annex them anymore. And so that's kind of in limbo.

JS: Precisely. And so that's where we're kind of, once again, at this sort of trepidatious legal area, you know, who's going to – is somebody's going to sue, what's going to happen next. And that's where that's why we reported on this. And that's why we're going to be watching to see what happens. I mean, it doesn't have to necessarily go the lawsuit route, there could be some sort of agreement that's worked out behind the scenes, we do know that the leaders of a lot of these municipalities are meeting together trying to find a solution. So it's something that we'll be paying attention to. But in the meantime, the projects that are stuck in this predicament are being given conflicting messages about whether or not they can access water and sewer.

BS: And to be fair to Leland. from what we've seen from internal documents, the town kind of feels like it's been unfairly singled out. I mean, it is unusual for the General Assembly to pick one municipality and say, ‘you can't do this thing annexation that any other city or town can do. In fact, I haven't been able to find any other case of that happening recently.

JS: It's clear they weren't happy with this. It's clear that they objected to the law being passed in the first place. And it's clear that they are hoping and trying to work something out with the senator who passed the legislation as well, Senator Rabo.

BS: Yeah. Senator Bill Rabon pushed this legislation through sort of at the last minute earlier this year, right?

JS: Right. He was unhappy with the way that the town was has been conducting itself. And so there's a lot of things that he had qualms with. One of them being that the town has been creeping too far into rural areas. There's a lot of rural communities who have been fearing annexation really just fearing Leland's creeping reach because the town has been growing, growing growing. One of the things that he shared with me is that he doesn't like the way that the town has been doing it.

BS: It's also worth noting that Senator Rabon and his brother own some farmland in Winnabow, sort of potentially in the path of Leland development.

JS: Right. So Winnabow, the area tried to incorporate last year, unsuccessfully, but Senator Ramin is empathetic to those folks and also folks in the rural area around the town that are really just fearful of Leyland growth in general.

BS: All right. Well, I know that is a story that we will have to continue to watch because we really don't know how it's gonna play out right now.

JS: We will see!