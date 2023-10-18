New Hanover County to offer updated Moderna vaccine

On Wednesday, New Hanover County Health and Human Services announced that they would be offering the updated Moderna vaccine to Wilmington residents. The county is scheduling appointments starting Thursday, Oct. 19.

Anyone over the age of six months is eligible for the vaccine. Those who have received a booster shot have to wait two months before getting the updated vaccine.

Vaccine appointments are free of charge, though the county is asking those with health insurance to bring their insurance cards for registration purposes.

Health Director Jon Campbell urged residents to take advantage of the program in order to protect themselves and their neighbors from the coronavirus.

“As the COVID virus continues to change, it’s important to update our protections,” he stated. “Much like the yearly flu vaccine, this new COVID-19 vaccine is tailored to be protective against the new variants we’re seeing impact our community and we encourage everyone to stay up to date to prevent serious illness.”

Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on all weekdays. Tuesdays will have extended hours from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. To book an appointment, residents can call 910-798-3500 and select option 6.

For more information, visit Health.NHCgov.com.