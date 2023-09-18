Donna Fayko, health and human services director for New Hanover County, abruptly resigns

Note: This is a developing story and will be updated with more information if and when it becomes available.

Late Monday afternoon, a county spokesperson confirmed that Donna Fayko had resigned, effective immediately.

"Donna Fayko resigned as HHS director effective today, September 18, 2023. Tufanna Bradley will continue to serve as Assistant County Manager, but has also been named Interim HHS Director," according to a spokesperson.

No reason was immediately given, although a county spokesperson promised to follow up on Tuesday morning.

Fayko was the first person hired by the county to run its Health and Human Services agency, which was formed from the 2019 consolidation of the county's public health and social services departments. Her salary, as of last year, was $173,644.