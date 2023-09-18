© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Donna Fayko, health and human services director for New Hanover County, abruptly resigns

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published September 18, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT
New Hanover County Health and Human Services Director Donna Fayko.
New Hanover County
/
WHQR
New Hanover County Health and Human Services Director Donna Fayko.

Fayko was hired to run the county's consolidated public health and social services agency in Fall 2020. It was not immediately clear why she had resigned.

Note: This is a developing story and will be updated with more information if and when it becomes available.

Late Monday afternoon, a county spokesperson confirmed that Donna Fayko had resigned, effective immediately.

"Donna Fayko resigned as HHS director effective today, September 18, 2023. Tufanna Bradley will continue to serve as Assistant County Manager, but has also been named Interim HHS Director," according to a spokesperson.

No reason was immediately given, although a county spokesperson promised to follow up on Tuesday morning.

Fayko was the first person hired by the county to run its Health and Human Services agency, which was formed from the 2019 consolidation of the county's public health and social services departments. Her salary, as of last year, was $173,644.

Tags
Local Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman