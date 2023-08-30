Gov. Roy Cooper updates NC residents ahead of major Idalia impacts

On Monday, the governor declared a state of emergency for all of North Carolina. The declaration waives rules for transportation of fuel, gives farmers flexibility to quickly harvest crops, helps line workers restore power, and quickly gets help where it’s needed.

The heaviest effects of the storms are expected east of I-95, however, Cooper notes residents as far west as the Triangle may be affected by winds and heavy rain.

Cooper urged residents to familiarize themselves with evacuation routes and stock up on supplies now. Representatives in Raleigh are in the same boat as residents.

“We're hoping for the best and preparing for the worst. This is the first storm of the season and it may not be the last. We expect winds, rain and flooding to continue to impact our state even into Saturday," Cooper said.

North Carolina’s Director of Emergency Management, Will Ray, urged North Carolinians to think about whether or not they really need to drive during the storm saying, “Remember to avoid driving on flooded roads. Turn Around, Don't Drown.”

Ray reminded residents that they have resources available to help them prepare ahead of time, including the website ReadyNC.gov — which has information about storm season, emergency plans, and survival kits.

Ray also called on North Carolinians to come together during hardship.

“Remember to take care of yourselves and your community, especially those friends and neighbors who may be vulnerable or need assistance," Ray said.

