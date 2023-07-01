© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Local

Eden Village holds grand opening

WHQR | By Camille Mojica
Published July 1, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT
A typical home in the Eden Village community meant for one resident. The homes are fully operational.
Camille Mojica
/
WHQR
A typical home in the Eden Village community meant for one resident. The homes are fully operational.

Friday, the tiny-home project known as Eden Village held its grand opening.

Right off Martin Luther King Jr. parkway, 32 new tiny homes are officially complete and fully furnished, with a few already occupied. Visitors were able to tour the inside of unoccupied homes.

Back in January 2020, a group of about 30 homeless advocates and interested medical personnel convened to discuss the possibility of building Hope Village, a tiny home community for the homeless and patients of the local hospital. The group from Eden Village in Springfield, Missouri traveled to Wilmington and presented their model.

Eden Village was able to first showcase the types of houses it would have back in January of 2021 and the first residents moved in this April.

The inside of each home has a living room that is connected to the kitchen.
Camille Mojica
/
WHQR
The inside of each home has a living room that is connected to the kitchen.
Every home has a fully functioning kitchen and a personal TV.
Camille Mojica
/
WHQR
Every home has a fully functioning kitchen and a personal TV.

Eden Village focuses on providing permanent supportive housing to individuals experiencing chronic homelessness. It is not free, however, each resident pays a portion of their monthly earnings from sources that include, but are not limited to, Disability, SSI, Pension, Veteran Benefits, Family Trust/Support, income from work, external means, etc. to pay for rent and amenities.

Eden Village states on its website that residents accepted into the small gated community are allowed to stay in their homes forever.

Volunteers and community residents work together to keep the community garden up and running. The garden grows vegetables that residents can freely pick for their own use.
Camille Mojica
/
WHQR
Volunteers and community residents work together to keep the community garden up and running. The garden grows vegetables that residents can freely pick for their own use.

The application to live in the community asks potential residents about their history of being homeless, as well as other personal questions to confirm details. Individuals seeking the chance to rent a home have to have a third party vouch for them, and basically confirm that they are, in fact, chronically homeless.

Personal data is kept in a database that can be shared, in a personalized form, with academic institutions and medical stakeholders to understand how Eden Village’s method affects a region’s homelessness over time.

Local
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
See stories by Camille Mojica