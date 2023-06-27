City, county asking residents to avoid rail work at 16th and 17th streets south of Dawson

Traffic Advisory: From Wednesday, June 28 through Friday, June 30, CSX will temporarily close its railroad intersections with 16th St. and 17th St. for repairs. While detours will be in place during the repair work, drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid travel delays. Alternative north-south corridors include:

Carolina Beach Rd./Burnett Blvd./Third St.

Independence Blvd./Covil Ave.

Kerr Ave.

College Rd.

The CSX railroad intersects 16th and 17th streets just south of the Dawson St. and Wooster St. corridor, between Marstellar St. and Wright St. New Hanover Regional Medical Center is approximately one mile south of the railroad intersection.

During the planned closures, one of the streets will close for intersection repairs while the other remains open as a traffic detour. The portion of the open street serving as a detour will convert from one-way to two-way traffic. Traffic control staff will be on-site to help facilitate traffic detours.

CSX has announced that the railroad intersection with 17th Street, which carries one-way northbound traffic, will close on Wednesday, June 28 at 5 a.m. and reopen on Thursday, June 29 at 5 a.m. During this time, a portion of 16th St. will convert from one-way to two-way traffic and serve as a detour.

The railroad intersection with 16th Street, which carries one-way southbound traffic, will close on Thursday, June 29 at 5 a.m. and reopen on Friday, June 30 at 5 a.m. During this time, a portion of 17th St. will convert from one-way to two-way traffic and serve as a detour.