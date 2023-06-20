Pulp Road wildfire in Brunswick County now over 50% contained

Officials say containment is at 52%, which “represents sections of fire line that pose no escape risk without further action from firefighters.”

The fire originated as a scheduled burn by the state's Wildlife Resources Commission last week, but grew out of control in part due to dry conditions and wind. It burned quickly in a segment of the nature preserve that had not seen a natural fire in seventy years, meaning there was significant fuel.

Officials expect the forecasted rain of the next few days to further help curtail the blaze, while over 90 firefighters continue mop-up operations,

The fire has not caused any injuries or property damage. There is still a code orange air quality alert in Brunswick County. And Highway 211 remains closed between Little Macedonia and Camp Branch roads.

