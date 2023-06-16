© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

Update: Brunswick County wildfire impacting air quality; 3,500 acres burning, 0% containment

WHQR | By WHQR Staff
Published June 16, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT
An air quality forecast map provided by NCDEQ shows code red air quality in Brunswick County and code orange air quality in New Hanover and Pender counties.
/
NCDEQ

A prescribed burn turned wildfire is filling the air in the Cape Fear area with smoke today.

Smoke from the Pulp Road fire in Brunswick County has the potential to create unhealthy air quality today for areas downwind of the fire.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality issued air quality warnings for Cape Fear communities: Code Red for Brunswick County, and Code Orange for Pender and New Hanover counties.

"Code Red represents unhealthy air quality for everyone," DEQ wrote in a press release. "Residents should consider limiting prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors. Anyone sensitive to air pollution, including children, older adults and people with asthma, should avoid outdoor exertion altogether."

Code Orange areas have air quality that's unhealthy for people sensitive to air pollution. Impacted residents should limit their time outdoors, and healthy adults are less likely to be affected.

Open burning is against the law on air quality days at Code Orange or above, so those bans are in place in all three counties.

Wildfire smoke is comprised of tiny particulate matter — PM2.5. DEQ says each particle is smaller than the width of a human hair, and can reach deep in the lungs, aggravating asthma and other lung conditions.

At last update Thursday evening, the Pulp Road fire had reached 3,500 acres with 0% containment. The fire started from a prescribed burn in Green Swamp Preserve.

You can track active fires being monitored by the North Carolina Forest Service here.

For the latest air quality information, visit the Air Quality Portal online. DEQ’s website has a list of resources for keeping safe around wildfire smoke.

