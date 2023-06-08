© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

Here's what New Hanover County cut to fund its tax-rate reduction

WHQR | By Grace Vitaglione
Published June 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT
WHQR
/
New Hanover County Schools and Cape Fear Community College also received a budget cut of $500,000 each.

New Hanover County’s budget for next year includes a half-cent tax reduction — something that the County Commissioners pushed for. To make up for that decrease, several programs received funding cuts.

Port City United’s Community Building Plan received around a 75% budget cut to its technical certification initiative.

The Connected to Education, Employment & Entrepreneurship Program (CTE³) is aimed at adult family members of students in areas impacted by inequities. The program helps them complete trade and training programs.

PCU did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

New Hanover County Schools and Cape Fear Community College both received $500,000 reductions. The school district’s cut was to its capital funding and the community college’s operating funding received the cut.

The county also removed a senior social worker position for just under $50,000. Initially, the budget included funding for two new social worker positions — this update reduces it to one.

The county also adjusted its expected salary funding to account for vacant positions. The county increased the level of expected vacancies, which allowed them to predict an additional $500,000 saving in the budget.

The county also reduced the administration reserve by almost $250,000 —that’s contingency funding they set aside for unexpected expenses that might pop up.

Lastly, the county decided against putting up a $100,000 shade structure for a park near the Cape Fear Museum.

Grace Vitaglione
Grace is a multimedia journalist recently graduated from American University. She's attracted to issues of inequity and her reporting has spanned racial disparities in healthcare, immigration detention and college culture. In the past, she's investigated ICE detainee deaths at the Investigative Reporting Workshop, worked on an award-winning investigative podcast, and produced student-led video stories.
