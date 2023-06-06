© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.
Local

NHC commissioners push for property tax cut, some express concern about growing budget

WHQR | By Camille Mojica
Published June 6, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT
Camille Mojica
/
WHQR

At Monday night’s New Hanover County Commissioners meeting, board members gave their thoughts on the proposed budget.

Board members all agreed on one thing: the county's population has grown over the past year. Naturally, upkeep and operations now cost more money.

However, some board members worried about the jump from $508 million last year to $590 million this year. Part of the increase is due to federal money given out during the pandemic, Commissioner Dane Scalise noted:

“But let’s be clear, those ARPA funds will not last forever. And when those temporary federal dollars are gone, we commissioners are going to have to determine whether the programs and initiatives created by those funds can be sustained in perpetuity by our taxpayers and our local dollars.”

Commissioners agreed to amend the budget to include a property tax cut, but did not agree on the amount.

Commissioner LeAnn Pierce pushed for a one-cent decrease, citing the rising cost of living due to economic inflation all over the country:

“I felt like to give back $5 million to the taxpayers out of $590 million was putting money back in their pockets and their households.”

She was the lone no vote on this finalized budget, because she wanted a bigger property tax cut. The four other commissioners went ahead with a half-cent tax cut.

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
