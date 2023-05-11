New Hanover High School briefly placed on lockdown after social media threat

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office (NHCSO), a student posted an image of a backpack with a gun in it on social media. The student was located on campus and is currently being questioned by school administration. No firearm was located and NHCSO determined there was no threat.

New Hanover High School (NHHS) Principal Philip Sutton sent a message to students and parents, as the lockdown was being initiated:

New Hanover High School Students and Parents, this is your Principal Philip Sutton. New Hanover High School has been placed on “lockdown” by law enforcement agencies. At this time parents should not report to the school. We will be in touch with our families when we have additional information and when the “lockdown” has been lifted.

About 12 to 13 minutes later, after the school was cleared and the lockdown was lifted, a follow-up message was sent"

New Hanover High School Students and Parents, this is your Principal Philip Sutton. New Hanover High School was placed on a “lockdown” this morning due to a safety concern brought forward by law enforcement. Law Enforcement determined there was no danger to our students and staff on campus. The lockdown lasted approximately 7 minutes, and the school resumed regular operations. All students and staff are safe. Thank you for your patience and understanding with these procedures.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify that NHHS sent both an initial and follow-up message concerning the lockdown.

