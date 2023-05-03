New Hanover County school board appoints two CFCC trustees

This afternoon, New Hanover County Board of Education members voted to appoint two trustees to the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees.

Bruce Shell, who is currently a trustee, was appointed to another term. School board members pointed to his long history of public service, including as county manager and board of education member.

The school board also appointed Dr. Marc Sosne, a longtime educator who had previously held top administrative roles at New Hanover County and Pender County schools, as well as at UNCW.

Both votes were unanimous, although board member Stephanie Walker was absent.

[Note: You can find full applications and resumes here.]

Sosne was appointed to finish the term of Ray Funderburk, who was removed from the college board after a contentious hearing earlier this year.

Funderburk also applied and was interviewed, but didn’t advance as a top pick for board members.

School Board Chair Pete Wildeboer asked several applicants who weren’t chosen to reapply in the future. However, it’s worth noting that State Senate Republicans are currently pushing through legislation that would remove local school districts' ability to appoint community college members — though it has not yet passed.