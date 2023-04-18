Marlowe Foster announces for Campaign Wilmington City Council

Marlowe Weldon Foster announced on Tuesday, April 18 that he will be seeking election to the Wilmington City Council in the municipal elections held this year on November 7.

Born in Farmville, VA, Marlowe and his family moved to Wilmington several years ago. In a press release, he said he grew up on a tobacco farmer as the son of two educators. According to LinkedIn, his work background is a mix of governmental roles, nonprofits, and lobbyist jobs. He most recently worked as the Senior Vice President of the Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC, where he has worked since 2020. Marlowe's campaign confirmed he recently stepped away from the Food Bank but is now looking forward to pursuing a role in public office.

His other previous roles include Commissioner of the North Carolina State Banking Commission from 2006 to 2016, Director of US Government Relations and Public Affairs for Pfizer, Senior Counselor at Development Systems International, and a few roles at BASF, the chemical company.

He previously ran for statewide office as Commissioner of Labor in 2012, but lost in the primary.

According to a press release, Foster’s primary campaign issues are Jobs, Juvenile Crime, and Housing Affordability.

Filing for the 2023 municipal elections officially begins on Friday, July 7 and runs through Friday, July 21.

