New Hanover students testify to Port City United's positive impact in their schools

One of the key components interim director Rashad Gaddison talked about was the work being done in New Hanover schools through partnerships with local student support organizations.

Mercedes Holmes a senior at New Hanover High, credits their current success to support from Communities in Schools coordinators.

“They are tough on the kids sometimes, but that's only to make sure they're successful in life when they leave high school. I'm glad about what they're doing for the community, it’s nothing but love from them. They got me where I am now and I want to say thank you," Mercedes said.

Denae Evans, also a senior at New Hanover, spoke about CIS coordinator Austin Sandlin in particular.

“He makes me feel like I have someone to talk to. He does the best that you can for us. And I know he's always on a corner wanting me to do the best that I can even though sometimes I feel like I can't. And he never lets us forget that we can do anything that we put our minds to," Danae said.

Port City United’s Community Resource Coordinators work in 7 of the 45 district schools — about 15% of the students in those schools are getting consistent service.

Roughly half of those services have been academic interventions with behavioral and social-emotional interventions making up the other half. Students being served have at least one check in a week.

PCU has also dedicated specific staff to reaching out to Hispanic and Latino students and families.