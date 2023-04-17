Dane Scalise unanimously appointed to the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners

Scalise was the unanimous recommendation of the New Hanover County Republican Party’s executive committee.

“I am humbled to have been considered for this position and look forward to working collaboratively with my fellow Commissioners to serve the best interests of our community,” Scalise said in a statement. “Deb [Hays] was a very special person and someone I greatly admired. Her passion for helping others was at the forefront of everything she did. My focus is not in replacing her, but carrying on the service she was committed to doing for our county.”

Scalise received his undergraduate and law degrees from the UNC system. He has served on the board of directors for the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, Wilmington Downtown Inc., and the New Hanover Bar Association. He also served as deputy commissioner of the North Carolina Industrial Commission from 2016-2020. New Hanover County also noted Scalise was “selected as a 40 Under 40 award winner by the Star News and Wilmington Chamber of Commerce and listed among the WilmingtonBiz 100, which spotlights key figures making an impact in Southeastern North Carolina’s business landscape.”

Chairman Bill Rivenbark welcomed Scalise to the board, despite the tragic circumstances that led to his appointment.

“As Commissioners, we are all very familiar with Dane and his commitment to public service here in New Hanover County. While we are very saddened by the circumstances, we certainly look forward to welcoming Dane as he brings a wealth of knowledge, business acumen, and passion to the Board," Rivenbark said in a statement.