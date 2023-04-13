© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The transmitter for 96.7fm in Southport is down due to a lightning strike. We hope to have it repaired within a couple of weeks. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Local

Former Wilmington mayoral candidate Devon Scott pleads guilty in sexual assault case

WHQR | By WECT Staff
Published April 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT
Devon-Scott filing for office.jpg
New Hanover County Board of Elections
/
WHQR
Devon Michael Scott ran against sitting Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo in 2019, ending in a narrow victory for Saffo.

In 2019, Scott came within four points of unseating incumbent Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo. He went on to play a prominent role in the social justice protests following the murder of George Floyd. He confessed to the 2015 sexual assault of his wife in an interview and was later arrested.

Devon Scott, a former Wilmington mayoral candidate and local activist, pleaded guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court in relation to the 2015 sexual assault of his wife.

Related: Former Wilmington mayoral candidate admits to raping wife, steps away from protest organization

As a result, Scott is to be on supervised probation for 18 months, complete community service, make no contact with the victim except for arrangements to see his child, and be registered as a sex offender for 30 years.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Scott had previously been charged with second-degree sexual offense for sexually assaulting his wife in May of 2015. He was arrested in 2020 after confessing to "rape" in an interview with WECT and Port City Daily.

Tags
Local Latest news
WECT Staff
See stories by WECT Staff