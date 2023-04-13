Former Wilmington mayoral candidate Devon Scott pleads guilty in sexual assault case

Devon Scott, a former Wilmington mayoral candidate and local activist, pleaded guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court in relation to the 2015 sexual assault of his wife.

As a result, Scott is to be on supervised probation for 18 months, complete community service, make no contact with the victim except for arrangements to see his child, and be registered as a sex offender for 30 years.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Scott had previously been charged with second-degree sexual offense for sexually assaulting his wife in May of 2015. He was arrested in 2020 after confessing to "rape" in an interview with WECT and Port City Daily.