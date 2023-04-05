Displaced Wilmington Housing Authority residents all returning to homes from hotels

City manager Tony Caudle delivered the news to Wilmington City Council during their Friday budget workshop after receiving a text message from the WHA board chair.

“I've just gotten a text from Jeff Hovis, who serves on the Wilmington Housing Authority, he has let me know that thanks to the wisdom and leadership of you and your colleagues on the council, 100% of the residents of WHA are now out of hotels," he said.

Hundreds of residents, including children, were displaced from the housing authority as lingering mold issues from Hurricane Florence turned into a full-blown crisis in the summer of 2021, just as the authority’s CEO Katrina Redmon stepped down.

Over the next year, the housing authority struggled to course correct. Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo appointed new members to WHA’s board, and the city — along with the county, and the New Hanover Community Endowment — provided financial support.

WHA’s new CEO Tyrone Garrett oversaw renewed efforts to get the mold crisis under control. Though the authority missed its initial goal of returning families to homes by the end of 2022, Garrett said he was confident WHA would accomplish that by the end of spring.

Garrett confirmed to WHQR, he has hit that goal.