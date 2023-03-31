© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

New Hanover County could earn over a million dollars annually from landfill gas

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published March 31, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT
Joe Suleyman addresses NHC.jpg
Benjamin Schachtman
/
WHQR
Joe Suleyman, director of New Hanover County's recycling and solid waste department, addresses county commissioners at their March 30 budget workshop.

The proposed contract would allow a renewable energy company to capture landfill fumes, process them into natural gas, and resell them. The county would be paid both a flat annual fee and earn a pro-rated amount based on how much gas was produced.

At yesterday’s budget workshop meeting, New Hanover County commissioners heard a plan to capitalize on fumes coming from the public landfill on Highway 421.

According to Joe Suleyman, director of the recycling and solid waste department, the county received five bids to capture, process, and resell landfill gas.

After six months of negotiating, the best offer came from Archae Energy, a BP company. The proposed contract includes $300,000 in fixed annual payments to the county, with increases tied to the Consumer Price Index.

Archae would also pay a pro-rated amount based on the amount of extracted gas: $3.08 per BTU. This would be contingent on the quality of gas coming from the landfill, but Suleyman said he did not think that would be an issue. County staff estimate this could net the county on between $900,000 and $1.3 million annually.

Under the contract, Archae would also be responsible for installing their own facility, pipelines, and connecting to Piedmont energy on Highway 421. The county would donate around 2 acres of its landfill parcel to the company.

The contract would be for twenty years with the option for two 5-year extensions. Staff believes the arrangement could help offset revenue shortfalls at the landfill that might otherwise require an increase in tipping fees.

Suleyman called the deal the "most exciting proposal" he'd been able to present to commissioners in his decade-plus time with the county.

Commissioners will consider the deal on Monday at their regular meeting.

Tags
Local Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman