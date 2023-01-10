Joint New Hanover County-Wilmington committee closer to allocating opioid settlement funds

According to Jessica Loeper, the county's chief communications officer, the committee is planning to have no more than about 5% of this funding set aside as a reserve, so that they can “scale programs according to the needs of the community.”

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, who helped reach the settlement with opioid drug distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen and manufacturer Johnson and Johnson, laid out guidelines for what counties and municipalities could spend the money on .

Over the next 18 years, the county will be receiving $18,662,022 from the settlement. For the city, it’s a sum of $769,714. These amounts will be combined based on an interlocal agreement between New Hanover and Wilmington.

https://ncopioidsettlement.org/data-dashboards/payment-schedule/ / Proposed schedule of New Hanover County's settlement funds.

In the committee’s proposed plan, some of the largest allocations are $1.6 million to help EMS provide medically-assisted therapies like Suboxone, $1.25 million for recovery housing, and another $1.25 million for services like childcare, education, and legal support for those in recovery.

Jennifer Rigby, the county’s chief strategy officer, led the presentation of the proposed funds. She said their number one measure for success is to “drive down the number of overdoses and the number of deaths related to overdoses.”

Commissioner Deb Hays, who now chairs the joint committee, City Councilman Luke Waddell, and Commission Chair Bill Rivenbark are the public officials who have voting power.

Their next meeting will be in February to finalize the funding plan.

After that, the city council and the county commission will approve the funds in March.

Editor's Note: Check back later this week for more details on Tuesday’s committee meeting.