Good Shepherd Center to distribute 1000 free turkey dinner boxes

WHQR | By WHQR Staff
Published November 14, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST
Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 1.28.20 PM.png

Thanksgiving is cherished as a day to feast with friends and family — but that's not always an option for every person. This giveaway will help change that.

Innovative Financial Group is partnering with the Good Shepherd Center to distribute 1000 free Turkey Dinner Boxes to the public Wednesday, November 16, from 12 - 1 p.m. at the Good Shepherd facility at 811 Martin Street.

Each box contains all the nonperishable ingredients needed for a Thanksgiving dinner and a $25 voucher for a Butterball turkey redeemable at local grocery stores.

