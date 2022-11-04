On temporarily unmetered N. Front St. block, Wilmington cautions free-parking enthusiasts

Construction crews removed the old parking meters as part of the North Front Street renovation project and, though new parking spots have been laid out, new parking meters haven’t been added yet.

According to the city, those new meters are expected to be installed sometime before the end of the year.

So, for a month or two, parking on North Front Street between Chestnut and Grace streets is free.

But the 2-hour limit is still being enforced, the city said. Violations will be given a warning ticket first — a $0.00 fine — but subsequent violations “may” be followed by a citation, according to the city.