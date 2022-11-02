In a compromise, NHC school board ends the use of designated seclusion rooms for next year

Note: This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Tuesday night's vote means the district will no longer provide rooms specifically designated to seclude a student for emergency behaviors like harming others or themselves.

However, the district will still allow secluding a student in any room if they possess or use a weapon or a dangerous object or they attempt to hurt or assault another person.

The district maintains that they still have to use the term, ‘seclude’ because that’s the wording the state uses when a student is without staff supervision and told not to leave a room.

Further, the policy still reads that a teacher or staff member can reasonably seclude a student if they need to prevent or break up a fight, if they need it for self-defense, or if they need to ensure the safety of other students, employees, volunteers, or any other person present.

According to district staff, it’s likely if a student is engaging in any of these extreme behaviors, staff would be calling law enforcement for support.

School board members agreed this was a compromise between advocates who want to completely end seclusion so that the practice will not be misused for lesser infractions in the future — and staff who need the ability to protect themselves, and their students, from harmful behaviors.