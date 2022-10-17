Chemours appeals DEQ's new PFAS permit for its Fayetteville Works facility

The NPDES permit for the treatment system is part of the larger barrier wall remediation project to substantially reduce PFAS entering the Cape Fear River and impacting downstream communities.

According to NCDEQ, Chemours is required to fulfill its obligations under the Consent Order and reduce the amount of contaminated groundwater reaching the Cape Fear River from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The Consent Order Addendum specifies a minimum reduction of 99% for the treatment system.

DEQ officials expect Chemours to take all necessary steps to minimize its PFAS impacts on the environment.

Pursuing litigation threatens to delay implementation beyond the Consent Order deadline of March 2023 and extend the ongoing contamination reaching the river and impacting downstream residents.