WPD investigating two shootings, including fatal incident off Shipyard Boulevard

The shooter called 911 immediately following the incident and is cooperating with detectives. The injured male victim was transported to Novant Health NHRMC with what authorities described as apparently non-life-threatening injuries.

WPD units responded to another reported shooting earlier Sunday morning at 1:14 a.m. in the 300 Block of Williamson Drive, off of Shipyard Boulevard near the Port of Wilmington. When units arrived, one victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound, lying in the roadway. The victim was taken to by EMS to Novant Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Police units located two additional victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They are expected to make a full recovery.

With the help of bystanders, the alleged shooter was immediately identified and taken into custody. The suspect, 29-year-old Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera of Wilmington, has been charged with murder and assault of a law enforcement officer. He is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the WPD at 910-343-3609. The public can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app.