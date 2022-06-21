After a long, rocky road, New Hanover County School Board passes budget

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

Wildeboer and McManus originally voted with Justice and Walker in declaring that they were not ready to approve the district’s budget.

Wildeboer wanted the district to reassess the possibility of providing a $16 an hour minimum for all classified staff, which includes teaching assistants.

He also took issue with not knowing which 54 positions would be cut over the next two years, which the superintendent had suggested was necessary in order to achieve the state-mandated $15 an hour minimum, with the district providing a 1% step increase for years of service.

McManus agreed with Wildeboer about the lack of information surrounding the reductions in positions.

But after the board took a short break, he changed his tune, saying the county commissioners wouldn’t likely give them any additional funding and the school board would have to work things out themselves.

“They have spoken. They’d have to eat a lot to come back to us. Hopefully, if we all agree, the numbers are workable,” said McManus.

After McManus’s speech, Wildeboer changed his vote, too.

The approved budget also includes a $1,000 bonus for classified staff for the next two school years, using federal Covid funding.

The board also said they could revisit the budget once the state passes theirs – and if they exceed the number of students they’ve budgeted for.

