Local

After a long, rocky road, New Hanover County School Board passes budget

WHQR | By Rachel Keith
Published June 21, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT
Board June 21.png
Rachel Keith
/
WHQR
NHCS Board on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

At Tuesday’s New Hanover County School Board meeting, the board passed the budget — without a hard-fought $17/hour minimum wage for classified staff — in a 5 to 2 vote, with members Judy Justice and Stephanie Walker dissenting, saying they wanted the district to look into more ways to give classified staff a raise. The vote reflects a flip from Members Hugh McManus and Pete Wildeboer.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

Wildeboer and McManus originally voted with Justice and Walker in declaring that they were not ready to approve the district’s budget.

Wildeboer wanted the district to reassess the possibility of providing a $16 an hour minimum for all classified staff, which includes teaching assistants.

He also took issue with not knowing which 54 positions would be cut over the next two years, which the superintendent had suggested was necessary in order to achieve the state-mandated $15 an hour minimum, with the district providing a 1% step increase for years of service.

McManus agreed with Wildeboer about the lack of information surrounding the reductions in positions.

But after the board took a short break, he changed his tune, saying the county commissioners wouldn’t likely give them any additional funding and the school board would have to work things out themselves.

“They have spoken. They’d have to eat a lot to come back to us. Hopefully, if we all agree, the numbers are workable,” said McManus.

After McManus’s speech, Wildeboer changed his vote, too.

The approved budget also includes a $1,000 bonus for classified staff for the next two school years, using federal Covid funding.

The board also said they could revisit the budget once the state passes theirs – and if they exceed the number of students they’ve budgeted for.

Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org or on Twitter @RachelKWHQR
