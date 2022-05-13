© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

NHCS shares seclusion and restraint data, school board holds on ending policy

WHQR | By Rachel Keith
Published May 13, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT
Foust5132022.png
NHCS
/
WHQR
May 12, 2022, New Hanover County School Board Meeting

At Thursday's New Hanover County School Board meeting, members received data on seclusion and restraints over the past four years.

In the 2018-2019 school year, the district secluded and/or restrained over 1,342 students: 899 were secluded and 333 were restrained, 110 were both restrained and secluded.

Fast forward to the current school year, up until the end of March and that number is 377. According to the district, 148 were secluded and 95 were restrained. 134 were both secluded and restrained.

And the student populations who are most restrained and secluded are Black males and those who have individualized education plans.

Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust told the board that the practice of seclusion and restraint is only used in emergency circumstances, and reminded them they have the authority to end the practice.

“The other option is, don’t do it at all. And you have the right to say, ‘We’re not going to do it at all,'” said Foust.

Foust said the district continues to train staff on how to de-escalate aggressive behaviors from students — but added he doesn’t know what else to do about the practice.

The board said they wouldn’t vote on ending the practice just yet, saying that they are still gaining information from both the data and conversations with staff.

Another item covered at the meeting — the board voted unanimously to hold town halls on July 19th and September 20th.

NHCS Seclusion Data 2018-2022 by Ben Schachtman on Scribd

Local
Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org or on Twitter @RachelKWHQR
See stories by Rachel Keith