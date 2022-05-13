NHCS shares seclusion and restraint data, school board holds on ending policy

In the 2018-2019 school year, the district secluded and/or restrained over 1,342 students: 899 were secluded and 333 were restrained, 110 were both restrained and secluded.

Fast forward to the current school year, up until the end of March and that number is 377. According to the district, 148 were secluded and 95 were restrained. 134 were both secluded and restrained.

And the student populations who are most restrained and secluded are Black males and those who have individualized education plans.

Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust told the board that the practice of seclusion and restraint is only used in emergency circumstances, and reminded them they have the authority to end the practice.

“The other option is, don’t do it at all. And you have the right to say, ‘We’re not going to do it at all,'” said Foust.

Foust said the district continues to train staff on how to de-escalate aggressive behaviors from students — but added he doesn’t know what else to do about the practice.

The board said they wouldn’t vote on ending the practice just yet, saying that they are still gaining information from both the data and conversations with staff.

Another item covered at the meeting — the board voted unanimously to hold town halls on July 19th and September 20th.