County Commissioners likely to reject school board funding increase request, point to unused federal funds

During their April 19 budget work session, the school district discussed an increase in their operating funds, totaling $18 million dollars — with $15 million of that going towards salary increases for classified staff. In addition to operating costs, the district is asking for $1 million in capital improvements.

Related: NHC Association of Educators asking county for classified staff raises, totaling $17.6 million

Board of Commissioner Vice Chair Deb Hays says the schools should use its unspent federal relief funds, also known as ESSER funds — and noted that district's plan to spend that money seems unclear.

“There were three items in there that totaled up to like over $88 million that were just very very vague. I think those funds could have been used this year to help at least give bonuses to the teacher assistants to get them to where they should be," she said.

A breakdown of what the district is planning to use the $18 million for and the additional $1 million if county commissioners approve the budget

Chief Financial Officer Lisa Wurtzbacher presented to commissioners the increase in per students costs if they approved the district’s current budget proposal.

“If that were to be the ask, and you all were to decide that's what you all wanted to fund our ADM rate would be $4,114 so just a piece of information," Wurtzbacher said.

The audible response was, "No, no, no," from Hays.

The school district still has to finalize their official ask at the May 3 Board of Education meeting before the county commissioners will make a final decision.