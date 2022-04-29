© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
County Commissioners likely to reject school board funding increase request, point to unused federal funds

WHQR | By Ashley Brown
Published April 29, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 1.58.59 PM.png
NHC
/
WHQR
New Hanover County Commissionesr at its Thursday budget work session

On Thursday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners held a budget work session for the upcoming fiscal year. When the topic of funding for New Hanover County Schools came up — commissioners questioned how well the schools are prioritizing the money they already have.

During their April 19 budget work session, the school district discussed an increase in their operating funds, totaling $18 million dollars — with $15 million of that going towards salary increases for classified staff. In addition to operating costs, the district is asking for $1 million in capital improvements.

Board of Commissioner Vice Chair Deb Hays says the schools should use its unspent federal relief funds, also known as ESSER funds — and noted that district's plan to spend that money seems unclear.

“There were three items in there that totaled up to like over $88 million that were just very very vague. I think those funds could have been used this year to help at least give bonuses to the teacher assistants to get them to where they should be," she said.

Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 2.06.09 PM.png
A breakdown of what the district is planning to use the $18 million for and the additional $1 million if county commissioners approve the budget

Chief Financial Officer Lisa Wurtzbacher presented to commissioners the increase in per students costs if they approved the district’s current budget proposal.

“If that were to be the ask, and you all were to decide that's what you all wanted to fund our ADM rate would be $4,114 so just a piece of information," Wurtzbacher said.

The audible response was, "No, no, no," from Hays.

The school district still has to finalize their official ask at the May 3 Board of Education meeting before the county commissioners will make a final decision.

Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is from from Houston, TX. She holds a BA in Mass Communication from Sam Houston State University and an MA in Professional Communication and Digital Media from Texas Southern University. Her love of news, radio, and entertainment led her to the field of journalism. As a creative person, she loves the journalistic challenge of putting stories together. And as a future news reporter, she hopes to tell stories that reach and affect people. In her spare time, she enjoys music, reading, journaling, spending time with friends and family, and trying out new brunch places to eat.
See stories by Ashley Brown