© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

After a very brief special meeting, New Hanover County school board drops mask mandate

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published February 16, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST
face_mask.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
/

Effective this Friday, Feb. 18, masks will now be optional in all New Hanover County Schools — with the exception of federally-funded Head Start classrooms, and buses, which fall under a federal order. Under current state law, the board will still have to reconsider the issue next month.

The vote to approve was 6-0 — with member Stefanie Adams absent — although board member Judy Justice and Chair Stephanie Kraybill initially suggested waiting until Monday when major updates to the North Carolina Strong Schools toolkit, announced last week, take effect.

Vice-chair Stephanie Walker cited those changes in support of her decision, including removing restrictions for asymptomatic students and eliminating separate guidelines for mask-options and mask-mandated districts. Walker said the changes signaled that the state quote “recognized we’re in a different phase of this pandemic.”

Walker noted that she wanted to see respect for people who chose to continue masking.

“Now that we are transitioning, it is my hope that people will understand that there are students and families and teachers that will remain wearing masks, and they should not be bullied over it. And they should be respected for their decision," Walker said.

Justice echoed Walkers’ sentiments, calling for mutual respect and saying the district was entering a new normal – what some have referred to as an endemic phase.

The entire meeting lasted less than ten minutes, the shortest in recent memory.

Tags

Local Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman