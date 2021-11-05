Wilmington organization aims to help improve financial literacy, holds free event Saturday

In Hanover County, roughly 18% of people live in poverty and in Wilmington, that number goes up to 20%.

In their 2020 US National Strategy Financial Literacy plan, the U.S. Financial Literacy and Education Commission recommended basic concepts be taught to people in all walks of life, but the younger, the better. That’s what founder and Executive Director of the Karios Center, Glenda Tate is doing in Wilmington.

The biblically-based group gives people the tools to begin working on their lives from a financial perspective. They assess each individual’s financial situation, and come up with a plan to help them achieve their financial goals, like buying a car or a house, or simply having an extra hundred dollars in their bank account.

“Now you have two options. You can say I'm just going to give you money, we want it to transform the mind about money. And we thought if we could do that, then in fact, that person would forever be changed.”

This is the philosophy behind the Kairos Center.

The Kairos Center is offering a free, open to the public class on Saturday, November 6th. Find more info about the event at Kairos' Facebook page.

