Election Day: Wilmington voters head out to the polls

Polling stations around the county opened as early as 6:30 AM this morning. Colorful campaign signs lined the sidewalks. Voters were met with information booths and volunteers ready to answer questions one might have.

A wide variety of issues brought voters out — including the environment and how it affects the City of Wilmington.

“I am very interested in environmental issues. Cleaner air for instance in the pollution of MMP [4-mercapto-4-methyl-2-pentanone] or the cat pee odor we all smell downtown… and cleaner water, with the continued issues we’ve been seeing with GenX," said a voter at the Cape Fear Community College polling location.

Many residents said they hope that their vote can lead to much-needed change in the city.

“Everybody needs to get out to vote. Because that’s the only way you can get a change. If you stay at home, then you can’t complain because you didn’t go out to vote," another voter said.

For one voter, the election brings back many memories from a time where he was not able to vote in the same locations as white voters. Growing up during segregation and looking at how far this world has come, Alfred Williams says change affects generations,

“And my ancestors, they wanted me to have a better life. And I want my kids and my grandkids to have a better life, so that's why I go out and vote," he said.

