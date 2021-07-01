Candidate filing for 2021 municipal elections kicks off

During municipal elections, voters elect local officials, including mayors and town or city council members. The filing period for Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender County races ends at noon on Friday, July 16.

To file for municipal office, a candidate must:

Be 21 years old by Election Day.

Be a registered voter of the county and reside in the municipality at the time they file for office. If they are not already registered to vote, they can register at the time they file their notice of candidacy.

Reside within the district or ward for an office that is elected by district or ward.

File a Municipal Notice of Candidacy with their county board of elections office and pay a filing fee set by the municipality — or, submit a petition in lieu of paying the fee.

File an organizational report for the candidate committee with the county board of elections within 10 days of filing a notice of candidacy, or within 10 days of organizing the candidate committee — whichever occurs first.

For partisan elections, be affiliated with the same political party in which they intend to file for at least 90 days prior to the filing date.

Disclose any felony convictions. A prior felony conviction does not preclude holding elective office if the candidate’s rights of citizenship have been restored.

Candidates for partisan municipal offices who wish to run as unaffiliated should review N.C.G.S. § 163-296 and N.C.G.S. § 163-122 (a)(4), and the fact sheet on running as an unaffiliated candidate.

For more information, view Running for Municipal Office and Fact Sheet: Running for 2021 Municipal Offices.

Elections for about 30 N.C. municipalities that elect by district were delayed until 2022, because of delays in the U.S. Census data needed for redistricting. Those delays do not impact Brunswick, Pender, or New Hanover counties.

2021 Brunswick Races

Bald Head Island Mayor

Bald Head Island Village Council

Belville Commissioner

Belville Mayor

Boiling Spring Lakes Commissioner

Boiling Spring Lakes Mayor

Bolivia Alderman

Bolivia Mayor

Brunswick Regional Water And Sewer H2Go Commissioner

Calabash Commissioner

Carolina Shores Commissioner

Carolina Shores Mayor

Caswell Beach Commissioner

Dosher Hospital Board Of Trustees

Holden Beach Commissioner

Holden Beach Commissioner (Unexpired Term)

Holden Beach Mayor

Leland Councilman

Navassa Commissioner District 1

Navassa Mayor

Northwest Councilman

Northwest Mayor

Oak Island Councilman

Oak Island Councilman (Unexpired Term)

Oak Island Mayor

Ocean Isle Beach Commissioner

Ocean Isle Beach Mayor

Sandy Creek Councilman

Sandy Creek Mayor

Shallotte Alderman

Shallotte Mayor

Southeast Brunswick Sanitary District Commissioner

Southport Alderman Ward 1

Southport Alderman Ward 2

Southport Mayor

St. James Council Member

Sunset Beach Councilman

Sunset Beach Mayor

Varnamtown Alderman

Varnamtown Alderman (Unexpired Term)

Varnamtown Mayor



2021 Pender Races

Atkinson Commissioner

Atkinson Mayor

Burgaw Commissioner

Burgaw Mayor

St. Helena Councilman

St. Helena Mayor

Surf City Council Member

Topsail Beach Commissioner

Watha Commissioner

Watha Mayor

2021 New Hanover Races