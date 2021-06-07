© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
On Wednesday's CoastLine: Storm of The Century - the Labor Day Hurricane of 1935

WHQR | By Rachel Lewis Hilburn
Published June 7, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT
veterans camp 1935 fl keys.jpg

The Labor Day hurricane of 1935 is the most powerful storm on record -- making landfall in the Florida Keys with sustained winds of 184 miles per hour. The death toll was staggering. In his book, Storm of the Century, Willie Drye explores why hundreds of military veterans were left to face such a massive storm with no shelter or means of escape.

Listen for CoastLine Wednesday at noon on 91.3 FM. Find the podcast on Spotify, Stitcher, or iTunes. Write to us at coastline@whqr.org.

Guest: Willie Drye, Author of Storm of the Century: The Labor Day Hurricane of 1935

This episode originally aired December 18, 2019.

Rachel Lewis Hilburn
Rachel hosts and produces WHQR's local public affairs and variety show, CoastLine, which she helped to create. Before joining WHQR, Rachel wrote and produced local TV newscasts for the Wilmington ABC-TV affiliate. She also wrote and produced a 30-minute TV special program for the Cape Fear Museum showcasing its renovation and new exhibits, and she independently wrote and produced a documentary on the lingering effects of the 1898 coup d'etat in Wilmington.
See stories by Rachel Lewis Hilburn