On Wednesday's CoastLine: Storm of The Century - the Labor Day Hurricane of 1935

On Wednesday's CoastLine , the Labor Day hurricane of 1935 is the most powerful storm on record -- making landfall in the Florida Keys with sustained winds of 184 miles per hour. The death toll was staggering. In his book, Storm of the Century, Willie Drye explores why hundreds of military veterans were left to face such a massive storm with no shelter or means of escape.

Guest: Willie Drye , Author of Storm of the Century: The Labor Day Hurricane of 1935

This episode originally aired December 18, 2019.

