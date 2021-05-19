NHCS Board approves long-awaited Title IX student survey

The New Hanover County School Board last night unanimously approved a Title IX survey for middle and high school students for the upcoming fall.

The board and the district have been working on this sexual and gender based harassment survey for close to two years, after a series of high-profile cases of teachers sexually abusing students.

Stephanie Kraybill is a board member and chair of the Title IX Committee . She presented and walked through the 20-question survey with the community.

“We gave them bullet points you can see that explains to them what kinds of behaviors this is because a lot of students really don’t even understand what sexual harassment might be. Some of them are unwelcome advances, deliberate unwelcome touching, suggestions or demands of sexual involvement, all those kinds of things you can read through.”

Other survey questions asked students if they’ve been witnesses or perpetrators of sexual misconduct. The aim is for students to take the survey in school so that they can have access to counselors and other support services.

Kraybill says the survey isn’t meant to be a reporting tool. But, at the end of the survey, there are ways to anonymously report through the district’s Say Something App or Ethix 360 portal .

She also says the school system will contract with an independent third party to collect and analyze the data.

The board also discussed details about the district's 30-day summer learning program and protocols to reduce suspension rates. You can view the meeting here,