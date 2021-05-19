© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

NHCS Board approves long-awaited Title IX student survey

WHQR | By Rachel Keith
Published May 19, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT
Kraybill2105.png
NHCS YouTube
/
Stephanie Kraybill is the chair of the Title IX Committee and introduced the survey draft to the board.

The New Hanover County School Board last night unanimously approved a Title IX survey for middle and high school students for the upcoming fall.

The board and the district have been working on this sexual and gender based harassment survey for close to two years, after a series of high-profile cases of teachers sexually abusing students.

Stephanie Kraybill is a board member and chair of the Title IX Committee. She presented and walked through the 20-question survey with the community.

“We gave them bullet points you can see that explains to them what kinds of behaviors this is because a lot of students really don’t even understand what sexual harassment might be. Some of them are unwelcome advances, deliberate unwelcome touching, suggestions or demands of sexual involvement, all those kinds of things you can read through.”

Other survey questions asked students if they’ve been witnesses or perpetrators of sexual misconduct. The aim is for students to take the survey in school so that they can have access to counselors and other support services.

Kraybill says the survey isn’t meant to be a reporting tool. But, at the end of the survey, there are ways to anonymously report through the district’s Say Something App or Ethix 360 portal.

She also says the school system will contract with an independent third party to collect and analyze the data.

The board also discussed details about the district's 30-day summer learning program and protocols to reduce suspension rates. You can view the meeting here,

Board of Ed. Interim Board Meeting | May 18

Below: The NHCS Title IX survey

NHCS Title IX Survey by Ben Schachtman on Scribd

Tags

LocalNHCSTitle IX CommitteeTitle IX surveyStephanie KraybillLatest news
Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org or on Twitter @RachelKWHQR
See stories by Rachel Keith