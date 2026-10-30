Friday Feedback - October 30, 2026

It’s not unusual for us to hear from listeners asking for more information about something they heard on our air. Often, they don’t remember the name of the show, but they do remember what time they heard it. This was the case with the listener who wrote to ask, “I heard part of an interview program yesterday talking about a healthcare and financial checklist for adult children to answer along with their senior parents. Is there a way you know of to find a copy of the checklist or at least listen to the interview? Many thanks!” We wrote back asking what time they heard the show to help us narrow down the source, and this listener wrote back, “Thanks to your prompt, it was Here and Now on the topic 'What to Prepare for as Parents Age'. With a little more digging, I found the checklist!”

This also helps us narrow down the shows that generate complaints, like the listener who wrote, “Today I listened to an interview where Netanyahu's upcoming election was discussed. It presented Netanyahu as a hero trying to save the world from the Iranians. It made no effort to debunk the narrative that Iran is such a threat. Do better!” This listener let us know that she was listening between 11:00 AM and 12:30 PM, which led us to that day’s On Point program, where the discussion was titled “Israel's election and what it means for U.S. support.”

From the music side of things, we got this very nice note from a listener who asked about a song he’d heard that captured his imagination. “First, thank you so very much for all you do, but particularly Smooth Landings! Over the decades I have listened to WHQR driving to and from work, but in the last 15 years or so I have been fortunate to stream the Station at my desk while doing paperwork or eating lunch. The reason I am writing is that I have been haunted by the version of "Oh Shenandoah" sung by a now 71-year-old female artist. It was so great! I just can't remember her name. I thought it was a group, but if I heard correctly, it was just one artist recording multiple dubs.”

Smooth Landing host George Scheibner wrote back, “The artist you heard on-air was Canadian singer/songwriter Jane Siberry. The version of “Shenandoah/Sail Away” that you heard is from her 2000 album entitled “Hush.” On the recording, Jane plays nearly all the instruments and sings all the overdubbed vocal parts. The vocals are beautifully harmonized and sometimes daringly intertwined. Listen to them with headphones sometime and be amazed.”

On the topic of streaming, we heard from a number of streaming listeners like this one, to tell us, “I normally tell my smart speaker to 'play WHQR.' It has been working perfectly. This morning, it can only find WHQR Classical. I can still stream on my phone/online, so it’s not the end of the world. But I thought you guys should know, in case some setting on your end needs to be fiddled with.” Another listener suggested online that WHQR’s streaming being squashed on their Alexa device was done by Jeff Bezos himself, but that was not the case at all. Full disclosure, I did it, completely by accident. In trying to program Alexa to play our new 24-hour music channel, HQRemix, I inadvertently interrupted ALL WHQR streaming for a few days. I apologize for the interruption, and promise to stick to things I’m better at than programming computers, as soon as I figure out what those things might be.

The listener who wrote to ask about the streaming interruption wrote to tell us how WHQR makes her feel at home after a difficult move.

“Leaving most of my family and lifelong friends was hard, as I’m sure you can imagine. I was sad and felt pretty alone. But I started listening right away, and in no time at all, I started feeling like a true local. It truly helped me know that everything was going to be okay. I love your station. As a middle school teacher and single mother, I haven't been able to become a supporter yet. It’s just not in the budget right now, but the moment it is, you can bet I will. Thank you for everything you do, and keep up the amazing work!”

We love to hear from you. Please send us your questions, comments, and criticisms. You can email us at feedback@whqr.org. You can also find us on Facebook and Instagram. Thanks for your feedback, and we look forward to hearing from you.